Our regularly scheduled meeting in July (which would have been Tuesday, July 12) is cancelled. On Friday, July 1 the Republican club is hosting Breakfast with the Candidates— this is a sold-out event. If you bought your ticket and are attending, we are encouraging everyone to wear red!

Our next regular meeting will be Tuesday, August 9. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party will be our featured speaker with all winners of the Republican Primary invited to attend.

Can you vote in the Arizona Primary on Tuesday, August 2?

If you are from another state, you may find Arizona law unusual as we allow Independents or those not registered with a political party (i.e., Democrat, Green, Libertarian) to vote in the primary if you have registered to vote in Arizona. At your polling location, you may request either a Republican or a Democrat ballot and vote. (You can only choose one or the other… you can’t pick candidates on both Republican and Democrat ballots.)

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Check the Republican Club Website for Current Information

Are you looking for information on Republican Candidates running in the Primary on Tuesday, August 2? We have a direct link to the Secretary of State website with all candidates (in all parties) and their link to their information. Do you need to find out who represents you? We have it listed with phone numbers. Are you new to the area and you need to register to vote? You can click the link on our website. Do you want to know who is speaking at upcoming meetings? Go to the website. We are doing our best to provide you the information you need to be an informed voter. Check us out online. Visit SBRC1.org

Who Can Attend Our Meetings?

We are a big tent and encourage all Republicans, Independents and those not affiliated with a party to attend our meetings. We will ask you to sign-in and we invite you to attend a meeting before joining. Our By-laws are available on our website. As told in our By-laws, the purpose of the SBRC, shall be to uphold the principles and policies in the Declaration of Independence, The United States Constitution, and the Republican Party Platform. We invite you to join!