Wagon-masters Don and Denise Gosselink, and co-wagon-masters, Dan and Andrea Stephans guided our spring trip to Phoenix. This cultural adventure was delayed due to closed venues. We were all determined to visit all available cultural sites. Class A, C, travel trailers, and 5th wheels gathered in SaddleBrooke on Monday, April 18 for the short trip to Desert Shadows RV Park. For the next three days, we visited the Frank Lloyd Wright Home, Taliesin, the Western Spirit Museum, the Heard Museum, the Phoenix Art Museum, and the Musical Instrument Museum. Our tour guides were knowledgeable, informative, and helpful. We were even treated to a glass display by Dale Chihuly at Taliesin, an unexpected delight. So much culture to see and absorb in the three days. W ho could not appreciate one artist’s notation stating, “I really do not give a damn about how others feel about my art!”

The RV group have enjoyed 2022 trips to Lake Havasu fireworks festival, Temecula wine tasting, Rocky Point, Mexico, and Fredricksburg, Texas. The planning for later in 2022 and 2023 trips is in process and includes destinations of Albuquerque Balloon Fest, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon, and Grand Tetons.

You will find friends you did not know you had in the big RV family. Contact Pat Arruda for club and trip information to meet the over 130 SaddleBrooke RV club members. For more information, email patjanarruda@wbhsi.net.