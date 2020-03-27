On Wenesday, February 12, 34 adventurous RV owners from SaddleBrooke headed to the Lake Havasu Winter Blast 2020 at the SARA Rodeo Grounds. The Lake Havasu Chamber and county parks host this annual event. Four nights are filled with over a million dollars of spectacular fireworks. Manufactures show off the variety of spectacular displays to the thousands gathered to watch with the retailers that purchase.
Days were filled with sightseeing, hiking, golf, four-‐wheeling, great dining and more food provided by the awesome SaddleBrooke cooks. In the evenings, our group enjoyed drinks, snacks and warm bonfires. A day tour to the historical London Bridge, which still shows artillery damage from the second world war, included some shopping. The group enjoyed a great lunch at Shurgrue’s. In spite of our large group, they were very accommodating and served food from a great menu and relaxing atmosphere with a reasonable price. All agreed on the recommendation. Valentine’s Day dinner was supplied by all of our great cooks and was finished with chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate.
The following day offered a local, legendary bar named, “Desert Bar” which is about a 40-minute drive up a rough and tumble desert road best driven by four wheelers, dirt bikes, or off-road vehicles, although a few rental SUV types were in evidence. The establishment reflected a mix of solar panel roofs with antique vehicles and difficult to describe construction on a side hill with many steps and levels. A good band from Los Angeles called “Hard Rain” provided some great music. Be forewarned before taking the drive near Parker, AZ, that Desert Bar is open only on Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoon.
Our group is proud to have trailers such as 20’ Airstream, 35’ fifth wheels, class B and C vans and motor homes, and large, luxurious class A motor homes with new and long-‐time members with experience for a short term and many years. There is a new Facebook page for our group named SaddleBrooke RV Group. If you have or are planning to own an RV, consider our group for a travel opportunity with great friends. Monthly meetings are held at the HOA-1 Activity Center.
If you would like further information, call Ron Anderson, President of the SaddleBrooke RV Club at (520) 309-‐0540 or Pat Arruda, Vice President at (520) 441-2484.