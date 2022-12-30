SaddleBrooke’s “Great Decisions” Program Announces its 2023 Programs Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on topical world affairs. If you are concerned and want to learn more about major social and political issues that are impacting our planet and lives, you should consider participating in these programs.

Participants learn from the presentations and experiences of others by hearing different points of view and potential solutions to world problems. Some of these issues can impact not only us locally, but the planet. You will hear as well as contribute to ideas, observation and hopefully potential solutions to issues. The format allows for discussions, sometime vigorous, but respectful. It’s an opportunity for your ideas to be heard and hear from those with other perspectives in the search for solutions. Individuals can impact world problems, but we must all be informed to do so. This is your opportunity.

Topics for January SessionsGlobal Famine — Monday, January 23

Presenter — Mary Jo Swartzberg

Fears of global food shortages have intensified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, disrupting grain shipments from the major producers. But what about countries and regions that were suffering before this impending shortage? How is famine defined, and how is it different from simple food shortages? Climate change has also greatly impacted food supplies. What are the remedies short term as well as long term?

Climate Migration — January 30

Presenter — Harry Sloan

As climate change accelerates, drought and rising sea levels become more common. Millions of people in affected regions must uproot themselves and seek safety elsewhere. Who are these affected individuals, and how might the United States aid them and inspire other countries to do the same? The impending local impact is being experienced in Arizona as we speak. The water levels in the lower basin have reached unprecedented lows and remedial action is necessary. Seventy to 80 percent of our water is used for farming. We must explore solutions for the planet as well as for Arizona. All meetings follow a similar format. A briefing book will outline the subject matter followed by a short documentary film and presentation. Then, there will be a brief question and answer session. Participants are then broken into small groups to discuss the topic, with each group having an opportunity to report the most pertinent take-aways gleaned from their group interaction. You will find it to be interesting and informative and will give you an opportunity to participate in solutions to issues that affect us all.

Future SessionsEnergy Geopolitics — Monday, February 13

Economic Warfare — Monday, February 20

China Foreign Policy TBD War Crimes — March 6

Politics in Latin America — Monday, Monday, March 13

Iran and the Gulf States – Monday, April 3

All meetings are held in the East Ballroom at MountainView Clubhouse, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Briefing Book with readings on these subjects can be purchased through SaddleBrooke Great Decisions.

Members will be notified before the first meeting about how to reserve a book and where to pick it up. They are also available on Kindle through Amazon. Books can also be bought online through TGDA.org by clicking on the materials tab.

While not mandatory, we encourage all participants to do the readings. If you have any questions, or need further information about SaddleBrooke Great Decisions, please email Sandy Epstein at SaddleBrookeGreatDecisions@outlook.com, call Sherry Kaplan at (847) 528-1968, or go to our website online at sbgreatdecisions.wordpress.com. For further information go to the FPA website—www.fpa.org. The Southern Arizona regional Great Decisions group also provides links on its website at TGDA.org.