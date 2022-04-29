The SaddleBrooke Shih tzu Club met on Saturday, April 9 at the home of Toby Glasier and his owners Rich and Holly. Approximately a dozen Shih tzus played with one another while the owners socialized and discussed Shih tzu psychology and care.

The next (and final meeting for this season) will be held on Saturday, May 14 at a site to be determined. The Club is open to all Shih tzus in SaddleBrooke and their owners. Regular members will get an email notice. For questions please call Gretchen Houston at (208) 890-5836 or Karen Bird at (651) 343-4426.