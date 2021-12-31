The Saddlebrooke Shih Tzu Club met on Saturday, December 11 at the home of Nala Robu and her parents Ted and Dolores. Santapaws was on hand for individual pictures with each dog and their family. Nearly twenty Shih Tzus and their owners were present and enjoyed visits with Santapaws, playing with each other and enjoying Christmas treats and a toy exchange.
The next meeting of the Club will be held at the home of Louie and Teddy Bird and their parents Tom and Karen at 65674 East Rocky Terrace on Saturday, January 8 at 10:30 am. They are pictured above with Santapaws and welcome any Saddlebrooke Shih Tzus and their owners to attend. For questions please call Dave or Pat Mersy at (520) 825-7920.