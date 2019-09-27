In 1969 my family moved to Lincoln, Illinois, where I entered the 3rd grade as a new student at Carroll Catholic School. I was sad to leave my old friends behind, but I was also excited to see what this new place would be like. Putting on my new clothes and hopping onto the school bus that first day felt like an adventure. I remember taking my seat in Sister Julia’s class, looking around at the so-far unknown faces of my classmates, and opening the new books that would become so familiar to me as the year continued. I remember my new friend, Liz, sitting next to me on that first day, and I began to feel this school would be okay. I’ll bet every one of you can relate to this type of “new kid on the block” experience from sometime in your life.
Well, the SaddleBrooke Singers were delighted to welcome our “new classmates” to the group in September. Upon entering their “new classroom,” they sat among the club veterans, who were happy to answer their questions and make them feel at home. Easing those “new student” feelings is second nature to all of us, since we remember what it was like to come to the first rehearsal. Whether these members are new to SaddleBrooke or have lived here for many years, now is the time to join the Singers. They not only bring new energy to the choir, but also various levels of experience in a variety of vocal groups. The common factor for all of us involved is a love of singing and the camaraderie we have found in SaddleBrooke Singers.
As is tradition, the Singers enjoyed the annual “Welcome Back Singers!” party, which was hosted by Jim and Kathy Barrett after our first rehearsal. It’s a wonderful way to greet new singers and get to know fellow SaddleBrooke Singer members better. On Sunday, September 15, our group began practicing for our December concert: “HOLIDAY PORTRAITS.” The show will be held on Sunday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m. at Desert View Performing Arts Center. There will only be only one performance, so get your tickets now!! You do not want to miss out on the great assortment of seasonal songs that our director, Tanya Elias has put together. My next article will be full of song titles and special selections that will be performed by your SB Singer neighbors and friends.
We hope you plan to welcome the holiday season with the SaddleBrooke Singers at Desert View Theatre on Sunday, December 8. And if you like to sing, come find out what we’re all about at one of our rehearsals, which takes place on Sunday afternoons (3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.) at the HOA-1 Activity Center. The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for 25 years. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen at (520) 271-8542.