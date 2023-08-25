What is National Ice Cream Day without ice cream? Thirty-four members of the SaddleBrooke Singles Club celebrated the frosty dessert at Lori Anderson’s house on Sunday, July 16. The Licks Ice Cream cart was on hand to dole out creamy goodness, with flavors such as black cherry, pistachio almond, bourbon toffee crunch, and, of course, vanilla. The weather was hot and sunny, and the ice cream was sooo delicious!

While the scoopers scooped in the shade on the patio, the eaters ate in air-conditioned comfort. Homemade brownies and gluten-free, dairy-free berry crumble and apple crumble, as well as sorbet and Oatly frozen desserts, provided yummy options to be eaten on their own or topped with ice cream. We had so much fun socializing and eating, that we forgot to take pictures!

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident who is single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours and take trips to area attractions and restaurants. For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.