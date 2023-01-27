The SaddleBrooke Singles Club found many ways to celebrate the holiday season, kicking it off with a party on Friday, December 9, 2022. The party was held at HOA-1’s Roadrunner Café and was attended by more than 40 members. The staff did a fine job with the festivities, and the food was delicious. Dinner was a buffet offering Caesar salad, brown sugar and spiced-rubbed pork tenderloin with an apple and brandy demi-glace, mahi with a blackened pineapple salsa, and vegetable side dishes. A decadent cheesecake with raspberry sauce topped off the meal. Local singer and entertainer Manny Herrera provided the music—and after dinner, it was time to dance.

The celebration continued with an evening visit to the lovely Tohono Chul in Tucson for Holiday Nights on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The botanical garden was decked out in lights, making a nighttime stroll magical. Musicians and vendors were situated throughout the park, and hot chocolate was provided to take the chill off the night.

More holiday lights are in store for the Singles Club when we visit Reid Park Zoo on Wednesday, December 28.

If you’re single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, take trips to area attractions and restaurants, and have a Saturday night trivia group and Friday happy hours. Happy hours (drinks and dinner) are generally held at 4 p.m. at the clubhouse restaurants—HOA-1 during odd months, MountainView during even months, and the Preserve all months (time/venues subject to change). For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.