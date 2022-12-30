During a membership meeting on Friday. November 4, 2022 , the SaddleBrooke Singles Club voted to elect Sarah Smith and Susan Williams co-presidents to complete the term held by Hazel Staloff. Hazel will no longer fit the definition of “single,” as she is getting married. Congratulations Hazel (and Ron), and thank you for all the hard work you put into running the Singles Club!

If you’re single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, take trips to area attractions and restaurants, and have a Saturday night trivia group and Friday happy hours. Happy hours (drinks and dinner) are generally held at 4 p.m. at the clubhouse restaurants—HOA-1 during odd months, MountainView during even months, and the Preserve all months (time/venues subject to change). For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.

