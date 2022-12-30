The SaddleBrooke Singles Club really cranked up the activity in November! We’ve added weekly bocce games to our repertoire and listened to blues at the Gaslight Music Hall of Oro Valley.

The first day of bocce, on Monday, November 7, 2022, was a rousing success. Club members took turns tossing or rolling a bocce ball down the court in attempt to get their ball closest to the red ball, known as the pollina or jack. Most of us had never played before, but fun was had by all, and it was a great way to socialize and enjoy the outdoors. Playing bocce was so successful that members decided to play every Monday afternoon, at 2 p.m. Thank you, Walter Mercer, for setting this up and teaching us the game.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 several Club members got together at the Gaslight Music Hall for Hot Blues Tuesday. The opening act was Arizona Blues Hall of Famer Tom Walbank, a virtual one-man band, belting out music with his voice while playing the harmonica and guitar, at the same time keeping rhythm with his left foot on which he wore ankle cymbals. Impressive! The Bad News Blues Band, whose members are also in the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, followed. Band member Hurricane Carla was a Club favorite, with her bluesy saxophone and strong, clear voice. Her singing about the seven-foot dentist had us in stitches.

If you’re single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, take trips to area attractions and restaurants, and have a Saturday night trivia group and Friday happy hours. Happy hours (drinks and dinner) are generally held at 4 p.m. at the clubhouse restaurants—HOA-1 during odd months, MountainView during even months, and the Preserve all months (time/venues subject to change). For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.