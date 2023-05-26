Spring is a busy time for the SaddleBrooke Singles Club. Monthly dine-aways at local restaurants have continued. We enjoyed Italian food at Caffé Torino in Oro Valley in March, and wings and other delectables, as well as decadent desserts, at Wildfire Wing Company in Catalina. We are happy to support these local restaurants, where the service was outstanding and the food delicious.

On Thursday, April 20, club members visited Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in Coronado National Forest. Member Colleen Strening, who volunteers as a docent at Tohono Chul, led a walk on the Bajada Loop nature trail and taught us about the plants we encountered. A crazy crested saguaro greeted us as we made our way.

After our walk, we boarded the open-air, electric tram for a narrated tour of Sabino Canyon. The weather was perfect, the company great, and the views outstanding. Lunch at El Charro Café capped off our trip.

In May, we look forward to the Cinco de Mayo celebration at HOA-1’s Vistas, a tour on the Dolly Steamboat at Canyon Lake and a visit to the Ed Basha Museum.

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident who is single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours, and take trips to area attractions and restaurants. For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.