Members of the Singles Club enjoyed a busy social season comprising a Dine-Around at Mi Tierra; holiday gatherings at HOA-1 celebrating Cinco de Mayo during the unseasonably cool (for Tucson) May weather and Fourth of July, in which a monsoon, not uncommon during SaddleBrooke’s summer of 2021, threatened (but did not prevent) the fireworks display; a “Party Like It’s 2019” pot luck, commemorating what we believed was a completed vaccination process only to discover months later that the Sword of Damocles known as COVID was not through with us yet; our annual ice cream social; and Happy Hours every Friday.
Many members spent the summer visiting the families they had not seen in over a year. One man surprised his granddaughter with his expertise on the dance floor which he attributed to his attendance at the Ballroom Dancing Club enhanced by expert tutelage from another Singles Club member. Others, who were not as fortunate, saw relatives’ milestones celebrated on Zoom.
The Singles Club welcomed many new and interesting members in the past year. One woman’s demanding career in the telecommunications industry had resulted in an aversion to “advances” in that technology. She only turns her cell phone on when she will be away from her landline for a significant period of time, and proudly related “rubbing it in” after a relative’s cell phone died and she was asked to retrieve a phone number from her “paper address book.” Another new member transitioned from being a truck driver to a real estate magnate, owning over 50 homes at one time. He has since eased off to a current total of five.
We elected new officers at our August meeting, including President Hazel Staloff, Treasurer Susan Williams, and Social Coordinator Sheelagh Simpson. During our September meeting, we discussed the many activities we are planning for the coming year, such as potlucks, Dine-Arounds, and holiday celebrations. Members have already committed to hosting Thanksgiving dinner and a Christmas party in their homes.
If you are never-married, widowed or divorced in SaddleBrooke and would like to socialize with a convivial bunch of similarly situated people, please join us at our weekly Happy Hour, Fridays at 4 p.m. During odd months (January, March, May, July, September, and November) we meet for drinks and dinner in the Agave Lounge in HOA-1, and during the even months (February, April, June, August, October, and December) in the Mountainview Clubhouse at HOA-2. Due to temporary closings and/or prior bookings, check first before attending. For more information, email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com.