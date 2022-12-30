On Monday, November 7, 2022, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club held a pot luck on the patio at the HOA-1 Tennis Center after our first day of playing bocce. Glorious weather, friends, and food made for a good time, and door prizes added to the cheer. We would like to give a big thanks to the local businesses that donated gift certificates as door prizes. These include:

The Gaslight Theatre,

Ken Penner, Master Stylist of VerVe Salon,

OV Posh Nails & Salon,

Sammy’s Mexican Grill,

Serenity Salon and Spa, and

Wildfire Wing Company.

The winners are looking forward to spending their prizes and discovering more of what the area has to offer.

If you’re single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, take trips to area attractions and restaurants, and have a Saturday night trivia group and Friday happy hours. Happy hours (drinks and dinner) are generally held at 4 p.m. at the clubhouse restaurants—HOA-1 during odd months, MountainView during even months, and the Preserve all months (time/venues subject to change). For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, contact Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.