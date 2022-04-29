The SaddleBrooke Singles Club offers a low-key environment for socializing with others who are similarly situated. In addition to our very popular weekly Happy Hour in which we meet in one of the SaddleBrooke clubhouses for drinks and dinner, members hold events in their homes; have dine-arounds in restaurants; go on hikes; attend concerts; visit places of interest in the area; and hear speakers discussing topics relevant to our demographic, such as an upcoming presentation on how to preserve financial security—a timely subject given the challenge current inflation rates pose to retirees—and one in the fall titled “The Top 10 Myths Surrounding Health and Aging.” Members are encouraged to offer suggestions as to other activities we might participate in as a group.

Our most recent adventure was a “Putting and Pinot” party hosted by a relatively new and extremely generous member who hosted 25 for an afternoon of golf and wine. The host had under-promised and overdelivered. Not only were there multiple bottles of red and white wine (all photographed and described in an email sent prior to the event along with their very favorable ratings from the wine app Vivino.com), but their accompaniments exemplified an “embarrassment of riches”—an extensive assortment of cheeses, crackers, chips, cookies, and cupcakes.

The weather was perfect for golf with a balmy high of 82 degrees (weather is always perfect for wine). The 21-hole putting tournament had three winners. Brian Gallup shot a score of 40, or 2 under par, followed closely by David Dodd (1 under par), and Ivan Haag (even par). The “man bites dog” element of the event was the hole-in-one achieved by a woman, and not any woman, but Ruth Catalinotto who is a few years shy of being a centenarian! This feat brought enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. The putting contest was followed by a door prize drawing. The host gifted three lucky guests with wine and candy. It was an extraordinary day and all attendees hoped that the Bengen Classic would be an annual event.

Our next event is a day trip to the Pima Air and Space Museum.

If you are single in SaddleBrooke and would like to meet other fun and vibrant people, please join us at our weekly Happy Hour, Fridays at 4 p.m. During odd months (January, March, May, July, September, and November), we meet for drinks and dinner at the HOA1 clubhouse, and during the even months (February, April, June, August, October, and December) at HOA2 in the Mountainview Clubhouse. Some members also attend Happy Hour at the Preserve (on the patio during the warmer weather, and inside when it is colder). As all clubhouses have been subject to temporary closings and/or prior bookings, check first before attending. For more information, email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com.