Members of the Singles Club ushered in their fall social season with a dine-around at Mr. An’s. The hostess, our indefatigable social coordinator, Sheelagh Simpson, joined us a mere five days after surgery. Everyone enjoyed watching the dancing flames as our food was being prepared and the delicious end result; however, having become accustomed to the civilized environment at SaddleBrooke, we were startled by an atmosphere so raucous it rivaled birthday parties for five-year-olds at Chuck E. Cheese. One group taking revelry to its extreme was a gathering of postal workers celebrating the end of their fiscal year. A member of Singles, perhaps missing the camaraderie of the workplace, interrupted embracing co-workers and asked for a hug from a particularly pulchritudinous postal employee. She was indifferent to his entreaty but, much to his consternation, he was quickly enveloped in a bear hug by her male co-worker.
Singles Club members look forward to the many activities taking place within the next few months. We anticipate taking advantage of the glorious fall weather with a hike on the Arizona Trail, followed by lunch at Lupe’s. Our holiday schedule is complete with a trip to the Gaslight for a Christmas concert and both Thanksgiving Dinner and a Christmas party hosted by members in their homes. Other plans include speakers on the topic of “how not to outlive your money” and a celebration of National Pizza Day with a pizza party.
If you are never married, widowed, or divorced in SaddleBrooke and would like to socialize with a convivial bunch of similarly situated people, please join us at our weekly Happy Hour, Fridays at 4 p.m. Happy Hour is quite the hot ticket: the number of attendees threatens to strain the seating capacity of the SaddleBrooke dining establishments, with some members determined to turn Happy Hour into Happy Hours and close down the clubhouses. During odd months (January, March, May, July, September, and November) we meet for drinks and dinner in the Agave Lounge in HOA1, and during the even months (February, April, June, August, October, and December) in the Mountainview Clubhouse at HOA-2. We also meet for Happy Hour on the patio of the Preserve during the warmer weather. Due to temporary closings and/or prior bookings, check first before attending. For more information, email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com.