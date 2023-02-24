The SaddleBrooke Singles Club is planning several activities, besides our weekly happy hours and bocce games. Activities the club is considering include:

A luncheon under the oak trees at Lavender Farm

Additional dine-aways at local restaurants

Horse races at Rillito Park

Feasting at Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon

A trip to Canyon Lake on the Dolly Steamboat

A day at Sabino Canyon

A pot luck lunch

A pizza party

A trip to Bisbee

An ice cream party

We also welcome additional ideas from members.

If you are single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours, take trips to area attractions and restaurants, and compete at trivia on Saturday evenings. Happy hours (drinks and dinner) are generally held at 4 p.m. at the clubhouse restaurants—HOA-1 during odd months, MountainView during even months, and the Preserve all months (time/venues subject to change). For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.