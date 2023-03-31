Steak, ribs, burgers, and cowboy beans were on the menu when members of the SaddleBrooke Singles Club rode their horses (well, cars and motorcycles) up Highway 79 to the Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon for lunch on Sunday, February 19. The laid-back atmosphere and the fast, friendly service provided by cheerful servers added to our enjoyment. We left suitably stuffed, but ready to come back for more.

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident who is single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We compete at trivia on Saturday evenings and meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours, and take trips to area attractions and restaurants. For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, email Susan Williams at susanfw1010@gmail.com.

