The Saddlebrooke Squares celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 12th at the Mountain View Ballroom with guest caller, Craig Abercrombie. Craig, a national square dance caller, came down from Oregon to call for the square dance club. During the first hour everyone danced “Mainstream,” and then the club’s “Plus” dancers took over the dance floor. All members donned their green finery for this dance. Craig called and sang to a variety of music, from western to pop, including some Irish songs. In addition to the club’s two regular dance callers, Bob Asp, and Dean Singleton, the club invites many callers from all over the nation to their weekly Thursday dances.
It was announced that the club’s Co-Presidents the past three-and-a-half years (Cindy and JP Blount for) were stepping down, as well as Vice Presidents Kris and Mike Westerbeck.
The incoming officers are Richard and Donna Martin; Co-Presidents, Carole and Larry Hays; Vice Presidents, Kay and Rich Tornay; Treasurers, Elaine and Rick Beeble and Recording Secretary, Karen Lingelbach.
The Blounts put in an incredible amount of work during their tenure, including graduating a class of 46 dancers in 2019, and recruiting another 35 students for the class of 2020. The Blounts will be Members-at-Large, with emphasis on producing a new Square Dance Lessons video.
Also, LuAnn and Steve Johnson are new Members-at-Large. The new board members are excited about their new roles and are preparing for many fun club activities once the COVID-19 lockdown is over.
If you are interested in joining a square dance club with the reputation of being one of the warmest and friendliest clubs in the Western States, please don’t hesitate to check out our website at www.saddlebrookesquares.com. In the words of our great former Saddlebrooke Squares caller, Larry Kraber, “To be a Square Dancer you have to know how to laugh.”