Today’s square dancing is a far cry from the simple, repetitive steps used decades ago in grade school physical education classes. It’s lively, friendly, fun and provides both physical exercise and mental stimulation in a drug and alcohol free environment. Gone are the fiddlers and live bands, replaced by sophisticated sound systems and recorded music. The barns and fields have given way to modern air-conditioned halls, with larger dances being held in hotel ballrooms and major municipal convention centers. Local square dances are held weekly in various cities along with special weekend dances and a “National” festival is held in a different city each June.

Twenty-two SaddleBrooke Square Club dancers, along with 189 other dancers, participated in just such an event on Friday, Sunday, January 22, at the Casino Del Sol Resort and Convention Center. At the first notes of the irresistible toe-tapping music sounded, the large ballroom floor quickly filled with brightly costumed couples in the traditional square dance attire along with couples in jeans and western shirts ready to twirl and promenade through a weekend of square dancing. The mood was especially festive and friendly with two exceptional national callers as well as local Tucson callers creating choreography on the spot as well as holding dance workshops to teach new calls during the weekend. By the end of the festival, dancers had made new friends and making plans for the next big dance. And as we say—Square Dancing is Friendship set to Music!

For more information, visit us online at saddlebrookesquares.com.