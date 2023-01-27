President Ron Lenz presents a new membership packet to Jim Brewer as he is welcomed as a new member into the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club (SSR). A service-oriented club that emphasizes fun while supporting the needs of our community and its surrounding area.

If you want to help but are not sure how you can make a difference, our club invites you to attend a club meeting in the Cactus Room at the Mountain View Clubhouse on either the first or third Thursday of each month at 8 a.m.— no obligations, just an opportunity to see if this is for you. Interested, contact Frank Shipton at (805) 279-2966.

