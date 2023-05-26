SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary (SSR) participates in many service projects throughout the year. Most projects involve our club members only. However, in April, we collaborated with several area Rotary Clubs at the Triangle Y YMCA Ranch Camp, performing finishing touches to the new house constructed for the Ranch Director and his family. Projects included painting the new porches, erecting a new perimeter fence in the backyard, planting a Rotary tree garden and various yard maintenance activities. Our club also provided a check that helped provide the Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth with a new pallet mover. Additionally, a donation was made to the Physician Assistant Medical Mission Fund at Mercy Hospital, Dobbs Ferry, New York. This gift was pivotal to Mercy’s ability to transform the lives of their students. Finally, Ron Lenz, the SSR President, presented Patti Albaugh with a Certificate of Appreciation plaque for her outstanding and dedicated service. Patti resigned and will be transferring to the Valle Verde Club in Green Valley where she now lives. We will miss Patti’s presence as a SSR member and wish her well as she enters another phase of life.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up