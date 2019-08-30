The SaddleBrooke Swim Club will once again be offering free swim clinics to all SaddleBrooke residents during the month of October. The two clinics each have a special focus and are geared to different levels of swimmers.
The Adult Learn-To-Swim clinic is designed for adults who have beginning to no prior swimming experience or may even have a fear of the water. The goal is to provide you with basic water skills, including how to float, tread water and breath while swimming. Once armed with these skills, you will be able to take advantage of the wonderful benefits that swimming provides, such as, improved cardio fitness, flexibility and a method to exercise which is easy on your joints! This clinic is limited to twelve participants to ensure that as a new swimmer, you will get plenty of personalized attention and there will always be an instructor in the water with you.
The Let’s Swim clinic is designed for individuals who may have swam in the past and would like to get back in the water for exercise, but would like to improve on stroke technique and
increasing conditioning in a fun, supportive environment. Over 160 Saddlebrooke residents
have taken these clinics in the past three years! This clinic is designed for swimmers that can already swim at least one length of the pool and is limited to twenty-four participants.
Classes for both clinics will be held at the DesertView Swimming Complex. The Let’s Swim clinic classes will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays starting Oct. 2 and ending on Oct. 18. The Adult Learn-To-Swim clinic classes will be from 11-11:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting on Oct. 21 and ending on Nov. 1.
There is no requirement to join the club or swim with the group after the clinics, but the club members understand the benefits of swimming and volunteer their time to share the fun. If you are interested, please send an email to saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com and be sure to specify which clinic your would like to take. See you at the pool!