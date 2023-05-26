On Monday, April 24, the Table Tennis Club held its spring social on the Tennis Center patio. The party attendees enjoyed great weather, great food, games and prizes.

The party was organized by Terry Caldwell and Ruthe Bergener. Dan Platner prepared the food on the Tennis Center grill.

You can join the fun by playing a few games at the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club and get reacquainted with a game you may have played years ago.

Many of our members mention that they had not played table tennis for many years prior to coming to SaddleBrooke. No problem, if you have played previously, you will get your game back quickly. We have periodic free lessons and even use a ball machine during these sessions

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Table tennis is a fun sport that provides great exercise in a social atmosphere. It’s also a low impact sport that can help keep both your reflexes and mind sharp. The game is not affected by wind, rain, heat or cold and there’s no ultraviolet exposure!

Paddles and balls are provided so just drop in. Residents can come to our sessions three times for free and our dues are only $25 annually. We play in the Mariposa Room in the DesertView building.

To see our current schedule and to learn more about the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club, visit our website at sbttc.wordpress.com.