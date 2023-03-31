The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis club invites you to join us to play a fun sport that provides great exercise in a social atmosphere. Many of our members mention that they had not played for many years prior to coming to SaddleBrooke. No problem, as once you have played you can get your game back quickly. We have periodic free lessons and even use a ball machine during these sessions.

Table tennis is a low impact sport that can help keep both your reflexes and mind sharp. It’s a sport that’s not affected by wind or rain and no UV exposure!

Residents who are new players can come to our sessions three times for free and our dues are only $25 annually. We play in the Mariposa Room in the DesertView building on three high quality tables under good lighting.

Paddles and balls are provided so just drop in and join the fun. Get reacquainted with a game you may have played years ago! Players of all skill and experience levels are welcome.

The schedule of play changes periodically. For the current schedule, check our website at sbttc.wordpress.com.