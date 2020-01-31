The Windy City Club (WCC), now with over 100 members, is pleased to announce its sixth consecutive signature social event. The club’s event this year follows an extremely successful October 2019 Patio appetizer party where approximately 70 club members attended and many new folks with roots linking them to Chicago joined the club.
NOTE: This year, the club’s signature event is a members only ticketed event— no walk-ins allowed—and has been moved to Sunday, March 15 to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day, one of Chicago’s favorite celebrations. And as with our past five signature events, our “St. Patty’s” event will be held again at the fabulous RoadRunner Grill and will feature live music by Chuck Moses.
So, if you once called Chicago your home, and you’re a current WCC member please keep an eye out for your e-mailed invite from GroupWorks. And, since space is limited, please RSVP by sending in your payment as soon as possible to secure your ticket to this year’s March St. Patty’s WCC event. As with the past events, expect an evening filled with lively conversation, food, lots of fun and live music!
Not yet a member and interested in attending this year’s “St. Patty’s” or other future Windy City events, contact our club membership chair via email at mmargaretschulte@aol.com to become a member or for more information.