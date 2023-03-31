The Windy City Club (WCC) needs you! That is if you are one of the SaddleBrooke folks who at one time worked, played or lived in the Chicagoland or its surrounding areas.

The WCC board has been getting together annually since 2015 (except during COVID), for what else but to plan a party for its members so they can meet, socialize, eat, drink and reminisce about the good old days in Chicago. And the club has provided in the neighborhood of 15 successful fun filled events over the last eight-years.

With many of the club board members retiring this year, the WCC club board has a need to recruit new blood to set the direction for the club in 2024 and beyond.

Some of the key positions open include Club Chairperson, Social Director, but other positions are available as well.

So, if at one time you called the Chicago area you’re hometown, enjoy planning get-togethers, and are interested in setting the future direction of the club, then please volunteer for any one of the club board positions available by emailing Maureen Van Dorn at maureen@saddlebrookeagent.com or Bob Loeb at robertloeb@comcast.net.

And if you are currently a WCC member, keep an eye out for the club’s member email coming out this month via GroupWorks.