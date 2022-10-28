On Saturday, in October, the SaddleBrooke Writers Group meeting was in full force with 13 members attending and reading their poems, short stories, memoirs, and starts of new books.

Patricia Freemont Smith announced the elections of new officers, the opportunities for small group meeting to critique works the authors want critiqued, and the decision to make a donation to plant trees in memory of a deceased member, Cari Block whose poem “Message Of The Trees” was read to commemorate her passing.

Thirteen members were present and read their submittals. Members made comments and suggestions, and the meeting was adjourned with many meeting for lunch at the Mesquite Grill.

The SaddleBrooke Writers Group meets once a month and there are critique meetings for those who what to meet to discuss works in progress or works already written that suggestions are requested to possibly improve the poems submitted.

Membership is $10 for the year, and informal gatherings happen throughout the year. For more information, call Club President Patricia Freemont Smith at (520) 818-1332.