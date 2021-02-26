The SaddleBrooke Writers Group continues to be active during the cautionary period resulting from the pandemic. Many of our members have been contributing their work for the pleasure of other members. We have held "mystical meetings" each month since the shutdown a year ago, and we are poised for in-person meetings when the right time comes. We welcome new members with any level of experience in any genre as well as continuing members. We ask only that our members write frequently and that they enjoy sharing their work—for fun and for learning—with other writers. For more information, call John Smith at (520) 818-1332 or send him at email at fresmith572@gmail.com.