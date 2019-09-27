On Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. in the ballroom of the Mountainview Clubhouse the Saddlebrooke World War II Roundtable will present Harvey Ferguson, author of The Last Calvalryman: The life of Gen. Lucian K. Truscott, Jr.
From a review of The Last Cavalryman in the Wall Street Journal:
“Deftly putting each stop of Truscott’s war into context, Mr. Ferguson paints a portrait of a savvy leader gliding between the worlds of the high command’s elite and the muddy foxhole killers—a man sitting in the Pentagon one day and taking shrapnel in the legs another. Truscott’s “leadership ability simply boiled up, knocked off the lid, and overflowed . . . ,”
Mr. Ferguson writes. “He made it look easy, as though he were steering a speedboat instead of maneuvering a huge ship.” While steering his ship, Mr. Ferguson observes, the cavalryman shared many of the dangers—and exhilarations—of his men. “The images within Truscott’s binoculars shook wildly as the ground beneath him shuddered,” Mr. Ferguson writes of one of the general’s early battles in North Africa. 'It was a beautiful sight for a soldier’s eyes,' Truscott recalled.”
While he was not well known by the American public, Truscott was highly regarded by his superiors and was given the responsibility of prosecuting the American effort in Italy, among other duties.
The Roundtable does not charge members dues, however, we do ask attendees for a one dollar donation to help defray the cost of treating our guest speakers to lunch in one of our restaurants and to cover any transportation expenses. At the end of Mr. Ferguson’s talk, a copy of his book will be raffled.