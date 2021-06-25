Margaret Seaman is definitely not a household name. Not in the USA. Not even in the UK. Until recently, that is, when she made it into the annals of the BBC. For knitting.
Margaret lives in Yarmouth, England. After 50-years in business with her husband, she took up knitting again: knitting for her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren. Did I mention that Margaret is 92-years young? Several years ago, she decided to make a huge change and knit displays to raise money for charity. She has knit several over the past few years. Her display of her husband’s Koi Pond raised over £12,000 for a local organization.
During the pandemic, Margaret has been knitting and crocheting 10 to 12 hours per day. She completed two amazing displays in that time. One display was a model of Sandringham Estate, one of the Royal family’s favorite private residences since the late 19th century. The second was an open model of four wards of a hospital, called Knittinggale Hospital, complete with occupants. The hospital was was knitted as a tribute to, and to raise money for, a local hospital for their work during the pandemic.
I could spend time and words here trying to describe her work, but you really need to see it. So, here is the link to the BBC article describing the Sandringham estate display: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-norfolk-57334420. When you finish reading, I also highly recommend that you google <Margaret Seaman> and click on a couple of the YouTube videos of her interviews with the media. She’s rather nonchalant about the whole endeavor and the cameramen do some fantastic close-ups of the knitting.
Many thanks to Varda Main, a soon-to-be-KnitWit, for sending me the link to the BBC article. And no thanks to my husband, who had already read the article and never said a word to me about it. He’s been grounded.