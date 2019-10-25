Saturday, January 25, 2020 is the date for the next SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Recreation and Activities Fair. This is an excellent opportunity to let SaddleBrooke Residents learn about your organization. How exciting to share information about your club or group with our community and potential new members!
Participant registration will be held on Wednesday, December 4th 2019, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the MountainView Ocotillo Room. Registered Clubs will have priority registration for the first hour. We will have the current list of registered clubs on hand. You will be able to select your exhibit space at the time you apply. Application forms will be available in the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Administrative Office, and on our HOA-2 website, before Sunday, December 1, 2019. Look for a reminder in the Monday Morning Message as to when the applications are available. Registration will continue after the first sign-up date by bringing your completed applications and checks made out to SBHOA#2 to the Administration office.
This fair usually hosts about 60 participating clubs and groups. You don’t want to miss an opportunity to showcase your group. Be sure to have your applications filled out prior to registration day to help streamline the process for everyone. Also, bring a check made out to SBHOA#2 for the $25.00 application fee.
We look forward to new and returning clubs and organizations to help make this fair as sensational as always!