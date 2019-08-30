The Saddlebrooke Glass Art Club is holding its first ever fundraiser. Why? Fused glass has become so popular at the club, we’ve outgrown our kiln and are raising funds for a new, larger one. How? By sharing our glass (and other) art creations with you. The dates to remember are Monday, Oct. 7, when tickets go on sale, and Thursday, Oct. 24 for the Glass Art silent auction and drawings from 4 – 8 p.m.
The Glass Art members (and their families) are donating glass art (of all sorts and sizes….large spun bowls, stained glass panels, fused glass pieces, lamps, boxes, etc.) and other creations (e.g. paintings, art photographs). The larger pieces will be offered through a silent auction. The smaller pieces will be offered through drawings. They’ll be something for everyone and everyone’s budget. They’ll also be wine, food, and door prizes.
Tickets will be on sale at the Glass Art Club (Turquoise Room, HOA2 Arts & Crafts Center) Mondays and Thursdays from 9 – 11 a.m. starting Oct. 7. Your admission ticket ($4 in advance, $5 at the door) provides you with wine, food, door prize entry and one ticket for the drawing of your choice. Additional tickets for the drawings will be 2 for $5 or 5 for $10 at the door or 6 for $10 in advance.
Come join us and celebrate the glory of glass arts while helping the Glass Art Club grow to meet the needs of the Saddlebrooke community.