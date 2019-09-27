This fall marks the twentieth year of activity for the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, a social organization that celebrates the foods, culture, and "all things French" with a myriad of events, activities, and parties. While we do applaud those who can, it is not required to speak French to be a member.
To kick off our 2019-2020 season, a Blind Wine Tasting Event was held on Saturday, September 28. Several wines were tasted by our members, who after sampling, guessed right what the particular wine even was. A variety of reds and whites were tasted, and those who came closest to guessing what wine they were given received authentic French prizes. Guests brought a variety of hearty dishes to share, and it was a totally fun evening.
Our Planning Committee has scheduled an interesting and fun-filled series of events, with input from our members, for this calendar year. On Saturday, October 19, members will dress up in traditional costumes, some depicting current and historical French personages, for a Halloween Party. Prizes will be given to the most creative costumes. On Saturday, November 16, our Annual Julia Child/Jacques Pepin Progressive Dinner will be happening. Two member homes will host the appetizer and dessert portions, while a variety of host homes will feature authentic dishes created with the recipes of these two French chefs. Our members' creative culinary skills are on display and enjoyed by all at this dinner.
Once again, we will celebrate the season on Sunday, December 15, with our Holiday Brunch. Guests will create and share delicious brunch dishes and come together to share the merriment of the holiday season. A new event on Saturday, January 18 will be a French Bread/Puff Pastry Extravaganza; members will be given the license to create dishes, spreads, and other delicious dishes to be savored and enjoyed by all who attend. Photos of our members will be taken here to be displayed at our Heritage Day Celebration on Saturday, March 21.
Our first ever Heritage Day Celebration will occur on Saturday, March 21, and we will round out our season of events on April 18, with a Scavenger Hunt, or "Fete du Citron" Party.
Two exciting events will happen in February. Our club will participate in the annual SAACA event at the Tucson Botanical Gardens on Saturday, February 1, where we will host a French/English subtitled film and a Valentine's Day themed Chocolate Party on Saturday, February 15. Our first ever Heritage Day Celebration will occur on Saturday, March 21, and we will round out our season of events on Saturday, April 18, with a Scavenger Hunt, or "Fete du Citron" Party. Two "Diners a la Maison" are scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 and April 29.
The SaddleBrooke Francophiles will also be offering an authentic French dinner for eight, complete with all the trimmings and fun, during the silent auction event at the Oracle School Foundation Gala on Sunday, October 20. We encourage those of you who enjoy French cuisine to attend and bid for this dinner; it will be a memorable evening for those who attend.
For more information about the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, contact Pat Smith, (520) 825-2409. Vive la France!