Concerning the Monday, November 11, meeting, the SaddleBrooke Nature Club is very pleased to announce that Jessica Tierney, Associate Professor in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arizona, will be speaking on how human behavior is driving the warming of the earth’s atmosphere to both our immediate and long-term detriment. She will explain why this is happening, offer evidence supporting the explanation, and what could be done to mitigate some of the damaging consequences.
Professor Tierney’s presentation will be at the DesertView Theater from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Nature Club’s usual venue is the HOA-2 Ballroom. However, this one meeting will instead be in the theater, which can seat up to 400 people. The Nature Club is taking this opportunity to extend an invitation to all SaddleBrooke residents to attend. Please note: seating for members and non-members alike is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Professor Tierney earned her doctorate in Geology at Brown University where she specialized in Paleoclimatology and Organic Geochemistry. She did postdoctoral research at the Lamont-Doherty Observatory at Columbia University and then was appointed as an Assistant Scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
She has been in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arizona since 2015, where, at the graduate level, she teaches Organic Geochemistry and seminars in the Dynamics of Warm Climates and Climate and Tectonics. Her undergraduate courses include the History of Earth’s Climate and Ocean Sciences and an upper-level oceanography class.
Among her currently funded research projects she has four from the National Science Foundation that total more than one million dollars. She has published over forty articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Among the fellowships and awards, in 2014 she received the James B. Macelwane Medal from the American Geophysical Union, “… for significant contributions to the geophysical sciences by an outstanding early career scientist.” She is also the recipient of a five-year (2015-2020) Packard Foundation Fellowship which allows early-career scientists to pursue novel areas of scientific investigation. The Fellowship provides $175,000 a year to support her research.
She has given talks at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and through the museum, has worked with high school students on how leaf wax chemistry records climate change. Some of those who attended the SaddleBrooke Science Café lecture series might remember her lecture in December 2017.
Her passion for climate history is permanently etched on her left forearm as a tattoo which graphically depicts the glacial history of the Earth.