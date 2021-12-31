SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to have Dr. Lockwood Carlson, PhD speak on “Science at the Edge: Understanding our universe and creating new technology” on Sunday, December 12, at 10 a.m. at the MountainView Ballroom with coffee social at 9:30 a.m.
Please Note: We expect everyone attending to wear a mask. If you forget, we will have extra.
Dr. Carlson will discuss several topics. How does science work in the real world today? Are we still using approaches from Galileo, Newton and Darwin? What does the future hold for quantum computing, genetic engineering (Crispr, mRNA), and AI (artificial intelligence)? We will define science, applied science, and technology to sort out important distinctions, especially in the interaction with society at large. There have been, in the last 50-years, significant changes in how science is funded, the role of social context, and the media’s perceptions of scientific advances. I will discuss some major recent advances in science, their implications in our lives, for physical science, bio- and life science and information science.
Dr. Carlson did research for his PhD at Princeton and the University of Wyoming in theoretical cosmology. He retired from 3M Company, where he was a Corporate Scientist and is retired from the faculty in the Management of Technology program at the University of Minnesota. He currently teaches courses in science and technology in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program at the University of Arizona and in SaddleBrooke's ILR. Dr. Carlson also does work in consulting for emerging technologies in nuclear and solar energy as well as serving on corporate boards.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings with coffee social starting at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. For dates and subjects, go to our website. Visit sbfreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs January through Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $4 donation to defray costs. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
For questions or to be added to the email list, please email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.