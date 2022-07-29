Dances here, dances there, dances everywhere! The Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club currently has eighty (80!) active dances. Finding and approving new dances is one important task of our Dance Committee. Pictured are three Dance Committee members, Diana (Chairperson), Claudia and Shirley. But just where do all these amazing line dances come from?

Like many things, the greatest source of information comes from Internet websites. One the Committee uses extensively is "CopperKnob." There is a wealth of information on this website, including contact information on choreographers, music and tons and tons of step sheets. These are the step-by-step instructions on how to do a dance. Another website is the World Line Dance Newsletter. Of course, we can always ask "Mr. Google" for the newest, hottest line dances and all sorts of stuff will pop up. Choreographers are usually happy to add dancers to their mailing lists. I am told that two in particular, Maggie Gallagher and Kim Ray, keep the Committee up to date on their newest dances. YouTube is another fabulous source for our Committee and the members will "subscribe" to their favorite instructors/groups.

Other places where new dances are introduced are hosted workshops in the Tucson/greater Phoenix area. In Tucson, one that our Club members have attended is at Rincon, an active adult mobile home community. Fellow line dancers are invited to come to their facility to share/learn dances. It is a one-day workshop with a nominal charge. Another workshop attended by Club members is the "Desert Dance" workshop. This is held in a Mesa active adult community ballroom and showcases renowned choreographers who teach their own dances. This type of workshop can last for several days to a week.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Recently, we had a new dance brought to the Club by one of our newer members. She learned it at a dance festival in Mesa and liked it so much she asked the choreographer about the music and step sheet. She brought it to the Dance Committee for consideration, it was approved, and is now one of our newest dances!

In order to keep things fresh and current, older dances must be dropped and new dances added. Now you know some of the ways these dances are found. All thanks to our wonderful Dance Committee. This Committee has many other tasks in their job description and those will be discussed in a future article.

Would you like to join the Club or want more information? Check out our website, online at sbldc.weebly.com. Or email Sandy Gianotti at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-booking required. Club dues are just $10 per year. Line dancing is so much fun!