The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) held the Senior Village 8-Ball Tournament on Saturday, June 26, in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. This tournament was the culmination of the Senior Village Benefit Raffle and 8-Ball Tournament effort organized by the PPB. We held the raffle drawing and presentation in the Vistas Dining Room in HOA-1 at 5 p.m. after the 8-Ball tournament. Senior Village added an additional first place prize of a bottle of Chocolate infused whiskey made by Top Shelf.
8-Ball Tournament
Tournament Directors were Dominic Borland and Joe Giammarino. The tournament format was single game, double elimination. Sixteen players gathered to play competitive 8-Ball: Jerry Cogswell, Steve Searl, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Ron “dblo7” Ridge, Bob “O” Ogle, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Phelps “Frnchfry” L'Hommedieu, Phil “The Cleaner” Jelleff, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Steve Wiley, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, and Kim Becker.
Results
- First place – Phelps L'Hommedieu—Perfect Phelps! Five wins, zero losses. Chocolate infused whiskey, enjoy!
- Second place – Jack Hoverter—Ouch on your last shot! Five wins, two losses
- Third place – Tony Cardillo—Good showing. Three wins, two losses
- Fourth place – Fred Dianda—The Baker in the $$. Four wins, two losses
Recap
Phelps L'Hommedieu’s path to victory was perfect with five consecutive wins over the following opponents. Phil Jelleff, Bob Ogle, Steve Searl, Tony Cardillo, and Jack Hoverter. Congrats Phelps L'Hommedieu on winning the Senior Village 8-Ball Tournament with a perfect record!
PPB Gift Winners
- Phelps L'Hommedieu – PPB gift
- Dick Schroeder – PPB gift
The PPB wants to extend a big THANK YOU to the participants and Senior Village representatives who attended. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 12 p.m. and lasted two hours with 30 games of 8-Ball being played! THAT is a good day!! RACK’EM UP!
Senior Village Benefit Raffle
The raffle was Tuesday, May 4 through Saturday, June 26. The PPB sold tickets at the CRC weekdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the SSSA softball field a couple days in June, at HOA-1’s Car Show, after Mountain Preserve Men’s Golf Association Summer Bash, and before the Raffle Drawing. After 54 days of sales, we ended up with over $5,500 for Senior Village—but then an anonymous donor made it an even $6,000! Thank you, anonymous donor!
PPB Volunteer/Sponsor Special Mention
Pool Players of the Brooke Billiards Club Board President Joe Giammarino, VP Julie Ferguson, and Secretary/Treasurer Randy Smith. Dominic Borland a PPB Founder and his wife Janette, Steve and Kathy Horrigan, Tony Cardillo, HOA-1, HOA-1’s Chris Prier, Golf Cars of America. Thank you!
Senior Village Raffle Winners
- Robin Kingsley – $449 McDermott Cue Stick, Cue Case and Billiard Glove from PPB
- Terry Lee – HOA1 Gift Card
- Dave Whitman – Flemings Gift Card
- Mike Shoemaker – Golf Cars of Arizona Gift Certificate
- Dan Schroeder – Golf Cars of Arizona Gift Certificate
Become a Senior Village member today! Give Where You Live!
Thanks to all participants!
For more information, visit Pool Players of the Brooke online. Check out https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/. Questions? Email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.