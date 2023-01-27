It was announced that Senior Village has been chosen as the charity to benefit from the Live Quilt Auction to be held at the SaddleBrooke Activity Center on Tuesday, February 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Senior Village will use the funds to waive annual membership fees to those in SaddleBrooke who demonstrate financial need for their services.

SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters will host this Live Quilt Auction featuring approximately 20 unique and one-of-a-kind quilts to be auctioned in this live, action filled and fun event. The pictured quilts will be available at this auction! A limited number of tickets will be available at $15 each—which includes wine, appetizers, and your admission to the event, and will be available in early January.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Contact SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters at (520) 861-7747 or (847) 975-0244 or Senior Village to get your tickets for this special event! This will be a sold-out event!