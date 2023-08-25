Picture this: On the evening of Friday, July 14, everything was normal in the hallway leading to the HOA-2 ballroom. But on that night, the doorway into the ballroom must have become some kind of a time portal, because suddenly we were back in the 1970s! There were some fancy “threads” with super-flared pants, wild and colorful patterns, guys and gals wearing headbands and some ladies with flowers in their hair. Yes, the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club was having a 1970’s themed dance party. It was “far out, man.”

The Hustle was THE dance of the 70s. But surprisingly, there were some 1970’s songs on the playlist that worked well for other ballroom dances. We danced East Coast Swing to both “Rock the Boat” by the Hues Corp. (1973), and “Old Time Rock & Roll” by Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (1978). “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce (1973) looked lovely as a Viennese Waltz. And we even did a Bachata to “Boogie Shoes” by KC and the Sunshine Band (1975).

Of course, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA (1976) was perfect for the Hustle. But what was the quintessential disco dance song in 1977? “Night Fever” by the BeeGees, of course. Folks were sure having fun “hustling” to that one. Dancers even got up to do their own thing to the ever-popular party song “YMCA” by the Village People (1978). A big thank you to DJ Bill “Tie-Dye” Rigg for spinning lots of nifty tunes for our dancing pleasure. What a great evening that was positively “out of sight!”

For all of our events, activities and classes, please check out our website at sbballroomdance.com. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues and the fun never ends.