As we shuffle out of “Line Dance Limbo,” progress has been made for getting back on the dance floor. A communication has been sent to members with details on participation.
Are you familiar with the “Lost Words from our Childhood” article sent via email? See how many of those “lost words” or older phrases you can find in this article.
During this quarantine it seems we’ve all been hung out to dry. With all the constant changes, I’ve had to straighten up and fly right to keep you informed. Wasn’t it swell to jump in our jalopies and motor down the road to cut a rug with our club!
In the absence of club activities to report on, I recently reached out to members to share some of their “Shelter Shenanigans.” Gee willikers the response was nifty! Based on the responses, no one has been up to any monkey business. Here are some of ways they have been spending their time…
Lynne Kumza along with her beau (pictured) moved all their living room furniture and put up their ping pong table. They enjoy it and a daily game of Quirkle! She indexed all of her favorite recipes on her computer and tries new ones from her many cookbooks, boxes, and magazines. Perhaps she can cook us out of this fine kettle of fish we’re in! Speaking of fish, are you anxious to put on your best bib and tucker and go out to a restaurant?
Mary Riemersma has been playing golf, walking, biking, doing some committee work, playing more golf and eating more than she should! Some might say she’s living the Life of Riley!
Jean Stithem has been tackling the chores of sanding and repainting the wrought iron fence surrounding her yard and washing her windows inside and out. She has also been walking a lot, keeping tabs on the Villas, who’s moving in, new construction, etc. Holey moley what a great way to find new members!
Jeanne Fernandez enjoys her morning walks so much that she sometimes finds herself lost veering down side-streets! Heavens to Betsy! Not to worry, she uses the mountains to the east as a guide to get her home eventually!
Claudia Rigg shared her love for doing puzzles and crocheting.
Charli Jackson worked on spring cleaning and is anxiously awaiting the salons to reopen after cutting her own hair and doing her own nails!
Dorothy Wood created a toilet paper usage log for one week, taught her hubby to touch up her roots, participated in her first Zoom video meeting, and watched line dance videos from her chair! She resolved to walk everyday but that usually turns into morning coffee and putzing around her house. She did do some running! It was to Basha’s in her mask and daytime pajamas to pick up milk!
Anne Romero has been busy participating in live online Jazzercise sessions to fulfill her dance angst and burn calories. She watched the wonders of the next generation of wildlife on her long walks in four owl nests across SaddleBrooke—not to mention, two families of quail born in her flowerpots!
Andrea Sahl has been filling her days with catching up with family and friends, inventing recipes for kumquats, (yum!), exercising with YouTube videos, walks and bike rides. Netflix is her nighttime pastime.
Kaye Caulkins and her goldendoodle Bree enjoy long walks in the desert along the creek by her home. Bree loves to romp in the water! They also enjoy the golf course.
Marilyn Horn has kept herself busy with family and friend phone calls, walking, baking, doing puzzles, sewing, quilting, watching Hallmark movies and Golden Girl episodes, reading her bible and praying! She has kept herself so busy she hasn’t had time to be bored but she does admit she misses her friends at golf, Mah jongg, bible study, church and line dance! I think we can all agree with that!
I saw this on Facebook: “If someone rains on your parade, throw back your head, spread your arms, and DANCE in the rain.” Considering we live in a desert state, I feel we have done just that!
I would like to say thank you to everyone for sharing their Shenanigans! How many lost words or phrases did you find?
Not to sound like a broken record, if you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or email Diana Carbone at dianadlucid1@gmail.com.
Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-bookings required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun, sign-up now!!!