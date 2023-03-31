Come one, come all to the monthly Shih Tzu Club Party. Our next event is Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m.

The kids just loving getting together and visiting with each other. We come in all sizes and ages and we have fun together. So come and join us. It is our time to see all of our friends and meet new ones. Our owners get to chat too and exchange ideas on how to better take care of us.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For more information, please call or text Gretchen Houston at (208) 890-5836, or email send an email to ghouston1954@gmail.com.