Hello Shh Tzu owners. Aren’t we just the cutest babies ever? Our wonderful Shih Tzu Club continues. After many years of keeping our little boys and girls together, The Mersey’s and the Robu’s have passed the baton. We would like to invite you to join our club if you are not a member. We usually meet once a month at different owners’ homes. If you would like to become part of our club and haven’t attended, please call or text Gretchen Houston at (208) 890-5836. We are planning on having a Halloween party on Saturday, October 29. Doggy costumes are welcome . Of course, some of our babies don’t wear them. We totally understand.

