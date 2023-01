Hello Shih Tzu owners. We would like to invite you to our monthly Shih Tzu get together. We hold our meetings on the second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. If you would love to be part of the party, just let us know. We would love to have you.

Please call or text Gretchen Houston at 208-890-5836 or email her at ghouston1954@gmail.com. Our next meeting will be Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m.

