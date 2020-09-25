Lustrous, smooth, but not slippery, soft against the skin, and very strong, silk has been prized as THE luxury fabric and a sign of wealth for centuries.
Legend has it that in the 27th century BCE Empress Leizu was drinking tea under a mulberry tree. A silkworm cocoon fell into her tea. (Like Newton’s apple?) She watched it begin to unravel, put her finger into the hot tea, pulled out some filaments and proceeded to wrap them around her finger. So started the world’s love affair with silk. The Empress is also credited with establishing silk farming methods as well as inventing a silk loom. As with most legends, this just might be a wee bit exaggerated.
Over the centuries the production of silk became serious business. Merchants from the West and Middle East traveled the Silk Road to China procuring silk goods. In order to monopolize the trade, silkworms and eggs were not allowed out of the country, and if such a crime were committed, it was punishable by death. They were eventually smuggled out, however, and other countries began their own silk farms. Italy, France, Spain and the Byzantine Empire became most famous during medieval times for their silk fabric and lace production. In the meantime, India was developing its own silk industry based on (mostly) wild moth’s cocoons. This wild silk, called Tussah, is not as fine as mulberry silk due to its shorter staple length, but is still beautiful.
Silkworms are bred in captivity. The eggs from the moth Bombyx mori are placed on paper. Once hatched the larvae feed on mulberry leaves, mulberry leaves, and more mulberry leaves. When they are big enough, the worms extrude one silk filament covered with sericin (glue) from each side of their mouth. Each is about one-tenth of the diameter of a human hair. These two filaments stick together as one and form the cocoon, often made of a single thread one mile long. It takes two to three days for cocoon formation. When ready, the threads from eight cocoons are reeled together into one-mile-long fiber. Then, five of these fibers are spun to make one smooth “yarn” for weaving or knitting.
While silk is lustrous, strong, and dyes beautifully, it lacks elasticity and is expensive. Thus, for knitting, pure mulberry silk yarn is usually only found in lace weight hanks. Heavier weights of 100 percent silk, while still beautiful, are generally made from wild or recycled silk and will not have the word “mulberry” in their description. Usually, knitters will find and purchase silk yarn blended with other fibers. Silk/Merino, silk/alpaca, and silk/cashmere are favorites. While still not cheap, they capitalize on both the luster of silk and the elasticity of wool, making them a joy to work with. So, get thee to some websites and have a look around at the possibilities.
Fun Facts About Silk
- Historically, young women reeled the silk filaments from their cocoons by hand. This meant placing their hands in almost boiling water to remove the outer waste silk to find just the right filament to start the process. Ouch.
- Spiders also extrude filaments to make their webs; they were used by the Greeks and Romans as dressings for wounds.
- The Aztecs made paper from wild silk.
- Silk is not harmed by most mineral acids, but is destroyed by chlorine bleach. It can, however, be lightened with hydrogen peroxide.
- The best silk fabrics and lace produced in medieval Italy went to the Vatican.
- Traditional Islam considers silk to be unsuitable for men to wear. This was not a problem until some Muslim businessmen adopted Western dress, and silk ties are so much nicer than polyester.
- During WWII, silk became extremely expensive and hard to find because the government was buying it all to make parachutes. In fact, nylon was invented during the war specifically to replace silk and reduce costs.
- A pair of black silk breeches were found totally intact in a wrecked ship, after almost 80 years under water. The lining was completely gone, and no other clothing was found.
- Because sericin attracts water, it can be found in many cosmetic creams and shampoos.
- You can buy dried cocoons on the internet.
Finally, to all my KnitWit friends: Be safe. Be sane. Be creative.