Women On Our Own (WOOO) is for single women living in SaddleBrooke who want to make friends and have fun. The following activities take place once a month:
- Dining Out— We enjoy Tucson’s many good restaurants.
- Ethnic Dining— Adventurous diners go to one of the many ethnic restaurants.
- Potlucks— Potluck dinner at a member’s home.
- Movie Night— Dinner and a movie.
- Dinner in SB— Dinner at one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants.
- Games— Members gather to play Mexican Train and other games.
- Wine Tasting— Tasting a range of wines at the home of a member.
- Breakfast and Books— Our book club meets at the Mesquite Grill to enjoy breakfast and then discuss the monthly book selection. For more information, email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com.
- Trivia— Interested members can join the WOOO Trivia Team which plays weekly in the HOA1 Clubhouse.
- Excursions— We plan day excursions to interesting places.
- Meetups— Ever feel like going to a place or event, but would like someone to go with you? You can easily find companions by sending a message through WOOO.
Join WOOO and you will begin receiving information on all of the above activities. You decide which one’s most appeal to you. In addition, you will be invited to a wine and cheese reception where you can meet other members and learn more about the organization. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join. If you are interested, contact Pat Rourke by phone at (520) 825-6635 or by email at rourkepaz@gmail.com.