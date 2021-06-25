Twenty-five-years ago, if Americans would have told family or friends they were going on a holiday to Slovenia and Croatia, most would have been asked, “What and where are they?” And after the reply – “They are part of the former Yugoslavia” – the immediate response may well have been “Oh my— isn’t there a war going on there?!” or “Is it safe?!” My own response would have been a resounding “NO!” and “YES” based on (at that time) eight years of living and working in tourism in Yugoslavia, and a further 16-years of living in the United States and creating literally hundreds of custom-designed travel programs to those areas. And, in 1996, escorting the first group of American travel professionals into Croatia after the fighting ended in 1995.
WOW! How times have changed! 25-years later this beautiful (and safe!) region of Europe is now a worldwide tourist destination. And in 2019, my wife, Cheryl, and I hosted our thirteenth and fourteenth tours to it. So here are some highlights— with a few notes of “be careful”!
Ljubljana is the small and charming capital of Slovenia (SLO) but its airport (LJU) is not the easiest to fly into and out of. There are no direct flights from the US, so we flew into Venice (VCE) and it’s only a 90-minute drive east on the autostrada to cross into SLO. No checkpoints as SLO are in the EU. Arguably the prettiest small town in the country is Bled, but it’s also the most touristy, so we stayed five miles away in the perfectly preserved medieval small town of Radovljica— check them both out and make your own decision!
The Lectar Inn (http://www.lectar.com) and Hotel Linhart (https://hotellinhart.si) are both privately owned and are a great value. Yes, Lake Bled, the 11th century Castle and the pilgrimage Island are well worth visits (as we did), but so are the Gingerbread and Beekeeping Museums in Radovljica— plus wonderful peaceful overnights! And a day in Ljubljana is a must— the old town along the River Ljubljanica, with its many small restaurants and shops, the open-air market, the Cathedral of St. Nicholas, and the Salzburg-like Castle are all worth visits. (The newer areas of the city are ho-hum so don’t waste your time there.)
From Ljubljana, we headed south through picturesque countryside, and 90-minutes later, we crossed into Croatia (HR) with no problem, as Croatia is another EU member. We continued south through Rastoke (worth a stop to wander through the old village with its waterfalls and old mills) into the Plitvice Lakes National Park, a UNESCO site. It’s the country’s loveliest and most popular National Park with 16 crystal-clear, inter-connecting lakes surrounded by mountains and forests— but while there are large and basic hotels to cater for the masses inside the park, we stayed (and so should you!) at the small Hotel Degenija (https://hotel-degenija.com) located just outside of there. Great staff, dining and quiet!
We stayed two nights to allow a full day in the park. You must have pre-booked entrance tickets with a timed initial entrance, comfortable walking shoes and be prepared for A LOT of tourists at certain panoramic viewpoints! From Plitvice, we continued south to the spectacular Croatian Adriatic coast, deliberately bypassing Zadar and Sibenik because just north of Split lies the UNESCO site of Trogir, a medieval masterpiece set on a tiny island and worth as much time as you can give it.
From Trogir, it’s a 35-minute drive into Split, the second largest city in HR. Famous because of the former Palace of the Roman Emperor, Diocletian, the city is sadly full of graffiti, high-rise concrete buildings, traffic chaos and noise, so we bypassed it and headed south to Dubrovnik, the “Pearl of the Adriatic.”
When I first visited the Old City in 1971, I fell in love with it, and from 1972 through 1979, escorted at least 50 groups through it. (And since moving to the US in 1980, probably another 25 to 30 groups) But while the Old City is still amazing, the rapidly-increasing crowds and prices are worrying. Multiple hotels (many overpriced) and guest houses cater for literally thousands of guests, and large cruise ships unload more thousands— all heading into the small, walled, medieval Old City.
We stayed 18-miles north of Dubrovnik and spent one day inside the Old City before returning to the peace and quiet of our five-star seaside hotel. We also spent a day on the tiny unspoilt Island of Sipan, where we will be staying in October this year with our fifteenth group in Croatia. And the Hotel Bozica (https://hotel-bozica.hr) will be our home for four nights, and we’ll take jetboats into Dubrovnik from it! Many travelers continue south into Montenegro (we will be spending five nights there in October) as the scenery along the Bay of Kotor is truly majestic, the walled city of Kotor is the only UNESCO site in the country, and the interior of Montenegro is like stepping back into the early 20th century! But in 2019, we headed back north, stopping for a pause and lunch in Skradin (now there’s a serious “Hidden Gem”!), and then across Velika Kapela, through Rijeka and onto the Istrian Peninsula, the “Tuscany of Croatia.”
Opatija is the glamor seaside town with its former palaces from the Austro-Hungaria era (now hotels), its casinos, hectic nightlife and jetsetters. But that’s not for us – or those who travel with us. We went inland to the old hilltop town of Buzet and stayed at the Vela Vrata (www.velavrata.net)— a fabulous small hotel with incredible staff and food. Many who stay on the Istrian Peninsula visit the seaside town of Pula, Rovinj and Porec, and totally miss Hum (Guinness Book of World Records as the smallest town in the world), Motovun (birthplace of Mario Andretti) and Groznjan (a charming old hilltop village with some very interesting small art galleries)... We didn’t!
And the Istrian wineries... HOLY COW!!! Plus, it’s only about a two-and-a-half-hour drive back to VCE. Speaking of crowds and overpriced hotels, maybe four nights in a decent hotel near St. Mark’s Square with some sightseeing and a few meals— all for about the same price as 10 nights in carefully-selected accommodations in Slovenia & Croatia with some sightseeing and meals thrown in!! Now THAT’S VALUE!!!
Brian & Cheryl Mundy live in SaddleBrooke and are founders of The European Travel Club. They can be reached via email at brian@theeuropeantravelclub.com.