What is the "Summer Slide"? Take Arizona’s hottest months, add school out of session, and that equals a normal “Summer Slide” in reading scores for most students. The “Summer Slide” actually occurs throughout the USA. That slide is even worse for students who are struggling to read, or who have no access to books during the lazy days of summer. Enter The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke with the books for the Summer Reading Program at the Mountain Vista K-8 School in Oracle.
As SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch are on the edge of the “Copper Corridor”, our communities have an abundance of opportunities to serve others in need. One focus of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has been the literacy of the children of the Copper Corridor. Throughout the years, this club has provided for the literacy support for teachers and students in this area in a variety of ways. This summer, the Oracle Schools will host a special summer reading program to support struggling readers and keep all the kids reading. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has been privileged to provide the books to make that happen.
To tell you a little bit more about Rotary, it is the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it’s also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.