Find the best move for white.

For the answer come to a SaddleBrooke Chess Club session on Mondays at 2 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA#2 Clubhouse in the Bobcat Room in the lower level of the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

The Chess Club has players of various experience levels and we play in a casual friendly environment for fun. Come by and check it out.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For questions about the club, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.

Also, you are invited to stop by our table at the Recreation and Activities Fair on Saturday, February 4, in the HOA-2 Ballroom from 8 a.m. to 11 am.