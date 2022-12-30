Find the best move for white.
For the answer come to a SaddleBrooke Chess Club session on Mondays at 2 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA#2 Clubhouse in the Bobcat Room in the lower level of the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
The Chess Club has players of various experience levels and we play in a casual friendly environment for fun. Come by and check it out.
For questions about the club, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.
Also, you are invited to stop by our table at the Recreation and Activities Fair on Saturday, February 4, in the HOA-2 Ballroom from 8 a.m. to 11 am.