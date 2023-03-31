Find the best move for black.

For the answer come to a SaddleBrooke Chess Club session on Mondays, at 2 p.m., in the Ocotillo Room in the HOA-2 Clubhouse or on Wednesdays, at 6 p.m., in the Bobcat Room in the lower level of the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

Chess is a game where you can learn the rules in about an hour or so, but you can spend a lifetime learning new tactics. It’s a game that can help keep your mind sharp.

The Chess Club has players of various experience levels and we play in a casual friendly environment for fun. The club has no dues. Come by and check it out.

For any questions you may have about our club, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.